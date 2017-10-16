Tom Petty Honored by Family and Friends in Private Memorial Ceremony

Tom Petty was remembered and celebrated during a private memorial ceremony earlier today in California.

In pictures posted onto daughter AnnaKim Violette's social media page, fans learned that family and friends traveled to the Self-Realization Fellowship Lake Shrine in the Pacific Palisades to pay their respects to the musician who passed away after suffering cardiac arrest at his home in Malibu.

"You belong somewhere you feel free," she wrote on Instagram with flowers and a photo of her late father. "The dark of the sun we will stand together." According to the temple's website, the grounds were closed today to the public.

While details remain tight-lip, Tom's daughter also revealed on Instagram that those closest to the Grammy winner came together as early as this weekend to pay their respects.

"Getting ready for the service tomorrow," AnnaKim shared online. "He will always be alive in my heart."