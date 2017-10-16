Why Celebs Are Obsessed With Old Navy Jeans & These Other Denim Brands

ESC: Jeans, Gabrielle Union

Jackson Lee / Splash News

Remember the mid-2000s when seemingly everyone was wearing designer jeans?

High school students were rocking 7 for All Mankind, J Brand and Joe's Jeans. Even True Religion and Ed Hardy were having a spectacular, rhinestone-encrusted moment. Then, something happened—let's call it the recession—and designer denim was no longer a must-have...even among the rich and famous who could afford it. 

Fast forward to 2017, to when denim trends are pushed to the boundaries. We still have throwback mom jeans and boot-cut denim. We have weird, almost-annihilated fabrics. We have trends that look almost uncomfortable to wear. So with all the choices out there, which brands are celebrities like Gabrielle Union and Lily Collins regularly turning to?

The results may surprise you. Sure, there are still a few designer options in the mix. But, stars are also loving budget-friendly and body-positive brands, too. Keep scrolling to see the top five brands ruling the celeb market right now. 

ESC: Kate Bosworth, Jeans

Michael Simon/startraksphoto.com

Old Navy

Pretty surprising, isn't? But, yes, even celebs like Kate Bosworth love their budget-friendly denim. The brand's Rockstar jeans are actually very flattering, having just the right amount of stretch in the legs and compression in the booty area. The actress paired her High-Rise Rockstar Built-In Sculpt Skinny Jeans with a tee and sneakers while out and about. 

ESC: Blake Lively, Jeans

INSTARimages.com

Old Navy

If Blake Lively can hit the pavement in the brand's Rockstar 24/7 Jeans, so can we. The $40 price tag doesn't hurt either. Of course, we won't be pairing ours with a $2,700 bag and $500 shoes

ESC: Jeans

Editor's Pick

Old Navy Mid-Rise Distressed Rockstar Jeans for Women, $39.99

ESC: Bella Hadid, Jeans

Alo Ceballos/GC Images

BlankNYC

While this brand is more known for its vegan leather leggings—a sold-out commodity during colder seasons—it has a nice selections of jeans celebs can't help but sport, too. The brand definitely prioritizes design. For instance, Bella Hadid's tassel hems are a fun way to elevate a wardrobe essential. 

ESC: Olivia Wilde, Jeans

BACKGRID

BlankNYC

And the raw hem on Olivia Wilde's cropped jeans lend an edgy touch. 

ESC: Jeans, Gabrielle Union

Jackson Lee / Splash News

Good American

When there is a Kardashian behind it, you know there's going to be a fleet of stars supporting it. So, it comes to no surprise that celebs, like Gabrielle Union, is wearing Khloe Kardashian's denim brand. Since the label celebrates body diversity, inclusivity and confidence, you'll see pieces celebs in with sizes available to actually flatter us, too. 

ESC: Jeans, Bella Hadid

Splash News

Good American

That means you can look just as good as Bella Hadid in these jeans, no matter your body type. 

ESC: Jeans

Editor's Pick

Good American Raw Hem High Waist Skinny Jeans, $189

ESC: Lily Collins, Jeans

MEGA

Black Orchid

While this brand is available at popular retailers like Revolve and Bloomingdale's, it may be a tad bit lesser known than other denim labels. However, when it comes to the day-to-day celeb errands, you'll often spot them in a pair of Black Orchids. Lily Collins has been snapped in different styles multiple times. This brand is a low-key celeb favorite. 

ESC: Olivia Palermo, Jeans

Mireya Acierto/FilmMagic

Black Orchid

That doesn't mean you can't dress them up for events either. Follow in Olivia Palermo's footsteps and pair your with a knotted button-down, heels and a statement jacket. 

ESC: Jeans

Editor's Pick

Black Orchid Bardot Straight Leg, $216

ESC: Emma Roberts, Jeans

BG015/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

Frame

Every. Single. Celebrity has a pair of Frame jeans, including Gigi HadidTaylor Swift and Emma Roberts. If it's not 100 percent of the famed female population, it's a majority of the chunk. Not only does this designer brand ensure quality, but it offers a range of styles to fit your sartorial needs. Just don't expect these selects to come cheap. 

ESC: Zoe Kravitz, Jeans

Patricia Schlein/Star Max/GC Images

Frame

Are you looking for more of a mom jean, like Zoe Kravitz' denim pants. This brand leads the pack in this style. 

ESC: Jeans

Editor's Pick

Frame Le Skinny De Jean Raw Front Split, $229

We love these products, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.

