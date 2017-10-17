You're Doing It Wrong: Noah Cyrus' Makeup Artist's Makeup Tips for Fall

Astrid Stawiarz/Getty Images
Astrid Stawiarz/Getty Images
Noah Cyrus is pretty much the epitome of Gen-Z cool, and her makeup is no different.
It has that effortless It Girl vibe, marked by bold liner, brilliant highlights and matte lips. This makeup look pairs well with her pop music sound and wardrobe, which includes lots oversized denim, sweatsuits and crop tops.
Her chill-girl beauty, however, is ageless. Now, her makeup artist, Jamie Dorman, is revealing the practices and products behind her look and the tips that will keep you looking good all fall. Chapped, matte lips? Sparse brows? Smeared eyeliner? The star's NY-based makeup artist, who has also worked with Ashley Graham and Chanel Iman, has you covered.
Check out her tips and must-have products below!
"I love gel eyeliner to do the cat-eye," makeup artist Jamie Dorman told E! News. "I like to use Laura Mercier's eyeliner. I always do a cream shadow base beforehand, because it keeps it locked-in throughout the day. I use Beauty Pie cream shadow sticks. They're basically like a primer and a cream eye shadow, because they're silicon-based. Anything you put on top of it will be locked in.
Her drugstore must-have: "[Revlon ColorStay Creme Eyeshadow is] also a great base of eye shadow."
"[Noah] likes a lot of lash and highlight," she revealed as the key components to the star's look. "I do a liquid or cream first. I like the pro glow drops drop from Beauty Pie. Those are super metallic liquid. I use them in the corner of the eyes, as well."
Article continues below
"Underneath her brow hair, it's totally fine to use pencil. But, where there's no brow hair, I feel like you need a little bit more," the beauty pro revealed before sharing her unique way of achieving natural, yet bold, brows. "I go in first with the Superbrow pencil from Beauty Pie. Then, where she's lacking hair, I go in with Anastasia Dipbrow in Ash Brown. I do hair-like strokes with an incredibly thin [brush]. It's look like a brow brush, but you can't really get them that thin from a makeup company. You have to go to an art store to get it that thin to make the hair strokes."
"She loves lip liner. She usually just does lip liner all over the lip, rather than a lipstick. I like to combine a few shades to add dimension."
Moisture-Lock-Wondergel-Lip Liner in Vanilla Nude and Foxy, $19
"If she really needs moisture, I'll use the Orlane Magnificent Lip Balm," she said. The formula also appears matte "that way it doesn't take away from the texture of the lip liner."
Article continues below
RELATED ARTICLE: Julianne Hough's Glow Comes Courtesy of This $3 Beauty Product
RELATED ARTICLE: Lea Michele Reveals Her Beauty Essentials