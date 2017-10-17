You're Doing It Wrong: Noah Cyrus' Makeup Artist's Makeup Tips for Fall

Noah Cyrus is pretty much the epitome of Gen-Z cool, and her makeup is no different.

It has that effortless It Girl vibe, marked by bold liner, brilliant highlights and matte lips. This makeup look pairs well with her pop music sound and wardrobe, which includes lots oversized denim, sweatsuits and crop tops.

Her chill-girl beauty, however, is ageless. Now, her makeup artist, Jamie Dorman, is revealing the practices and products behind her look and the tips that will keep you looking good all fall. Chapped, matte lips? Sparse brows? Smeared eyeliner? The star's NY-based makeup artist, who has also worked with Ashley Graham and Chanel Iman, has you covered.