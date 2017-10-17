Nikki Bella Gets Some Important News About Going to WrestleMania 33 in Total Bellas Sneak Peek

Things are getting seriously dangerous for Nikki Bella!
The WWE superstar is facing a tough diagnosis after injuring her neck again. J.J. Garcia accompanies his big sister to her doctor's appointment where she will find out whether she gets to wrestle at WrestleMania 33.
"I'm feeling really nervous," Nikki shares. "I know that at the end of this appointment I will find out if I will be in WrestleMania or I won't be."
"You've been pushing too hard. That's the problem," Dr. Juan Uribe shares with her. "I'm afraid if you keep doing what you're doing, this is going to end up in another surgery."
Nikki is still trying to keep hope alive, even though the results are looking pretty grim. "If you were a family member of mine, I probably would be telling you this is time to find something else," Dr. Uribe shares.
