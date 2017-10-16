Piecing Together Taylor Swift's Musical Moves: A Timeline of Her Reputation Activity

We're less than a month away from the release of Taylor Swift's sixth studio album!

The 27-year-old superstar is set to drop Reputation on Nov. 10, but she's approaching the release of this album differently than in the past. While we've seen Swift in previous years give interviews and do TV performances in the months leading up to her album release date, this year Swift is keeping more of a low profile.

Instead of doing a number of media appearances, Swift is choosing to spend her time with those closest to her, like her Swifties. Over recent weeks, the singer has been connecting with fans on social media and IRL.

Let's take a look back at Swift's Reputation activity!