Cheap Halloween Costumes Under $30

Cheap Halloween Costumes for $30 &amp;amp; Under

Halloween costumes that are both cute and sexy are not a novel idea, but they are typically an expensive one.

Hey, we too have spent a pretty penny, once upon a time, on a custom beer maiden outfit that only got worn once. But let's say you've turned a new leaf in life and are giving the whole budgeting thing a try (how very adult of you). Does this mean you're doomed to turn up to your Halloween party sans sexy costume?

Of course not! Lucky for you we've scoured the internet and found some majorly discounted options all under $30.

Elmo

Women's Elmo Costume, $29

Kandi Kid

Kandi Kid Adult Womens Costume, $17

Hello Kitty

Hello Kitty Blue Romper Adult Womens Costume, $14

Harley Quinn

Harley Quinn Adult Womens Costume, $29

Alice in Wonderland

Alice in Wonderland Glam Adult Womens Costume, $30

Mermaid

Mesmerizing Mermaid Adult Womens Costume, $30

Despicable Me Minion

Despicable Me Minion Adult Womens Costume, $29

Laffy Taffy

Banana Laffy Taffy Adult Womens Costume, $8

Iron Woman

Iron Woman Rescue Tutu Dress Adult Womens Costume, $17

Gypsy

Good Fortune Gypsy Adult Womens Costume, $14

Solider

Women's Soldier Costume, $18

Operation

Women's Hasbro Operation Costume, $15

Kitty

Women's Kiss Me Kitty Costume, $15

Renaissance Woman

Women's Renaissance Costume, $20

Archie Comics Betty

Women's Archie Comics Betty Costume, $30

Nurse

Women's Nurse Costume, $20

Sailor

Women's Naughty Sailor Costume, $18

Teen Candy Corn Witch

Teen Candy Corn Witch Costume, $29.99

Sue From Glee

Women's GLEE Sue Costume, $29.99

Bumble Bee

Women's Bumble Bee Costume, $29.99

Cinderella

Women's Cinderella Movie Costume, $25

Police Officer

Women's Police Costume, $29.99

The best part: These don't look cheap (not even a little).

We love these products, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.

