Don't Really Remember The Bachelor's Arie Luyendyk Jr.? ABC Is Here to Help

The Bachelor is hoping to rev your enthusiasm engines a little early this season.

Bachelor Nation was a bit shocked when it was announced that Arie Luyendyk Jr., the runner-up from Emily Maynard's season of The Bachelorette (which aired in 2012), would be the franchise's next leading man. Since being dumped by the single mom in season eight, Arie has not appeared on any of the franchise's spinoffs and has yet to use his name as a promo code in a sponsored ad on Instagram, so he's basically The Bachelor's version of a unicorn.

But ABC knows some fans might not remember Arie, 36, which is the whole point of their latest promo, which E! News is exclusively debuting above.