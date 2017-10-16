Mayim Bialik Defends Herself in Sexual Assault Op-Ed Controversy: "In 900 Words, I Did the Best I Could"

She continued, "Anyone who knows me and my feminism knows that's absurd and not at all what this piece was about. It's so sad how vicious people are being when I basically live to make things better for women. I am doing a Facebook live with the N.Y. Times Monday morning. Let's discuss it then."

During the Facebook Live on Monday, Bialik shared how she felt about the response to her op-ed. "Well obviously it's been a very exciting and complicated handful of days," the actress said. "You know I think ultimately and first and foremost I wanna say how honored I am to write for the newspaper that my father taught me to read newspapers from. My father died two years ago and I would like to think that he is very proud and probably critical of what I said or how I said it. But it's a real honor to be a part of this conversation in a publication that literally I grew up reading. And I think especially I feel really honored to be a part of this conversation about the exploitation of women in the industry that has employed me since I'm 11 years old. I tried to write a very specific piece and I'm very honored to be a part of that conversation."