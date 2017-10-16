Michelle Williams Just Pulled the Ultimate Prank on the Beyhive

Michelle Williams knows how to pull a good prank.

During a talk at Liberty University's Christian student gathering Convocation last week, Williams was asked to do something we wish we all could do: call Beyoncé.

As the video shows, the former Destiny's Child singer seemed annoyed by the request, saying "You all just used me, and I don't appreciate it," as well as "You all are so shady." Even though Williams reminded the crowd that the "Formation" singer just gave birth to her twins Rumi Carter and Sir Carter this summer, the moderator continued to ask her to call Queen B.

Finally, Williams agreed and made the call—only to receive a voicemail recording saying "Hey, it's B. Leave a message."

Watch the video at about the 19:18 mark to see her make the call.

 

But it looks like Williams played a joke on the audience. In a series of tweets, the recording artist revealed that she never actually called Beyoncé and that the whole thing was just a prank.

"It was a prank goofballs!!" she tweeted with a few laughing emojis. "No real numbers were used.....the voice on the voicemail was a young Lady from the university.*slaps knee*" 

Williams went on to apologize to people who felt tricked by her prank. She also explained that the joke was "not my idea" and that she agreed to do it before the whole program even started.

What do you think of Williams' prank? Tell us in the comments below.

