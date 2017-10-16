Everything You Want to Know About Sophie Turner's Engagement Ring

Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner's Relationship Timeline: A Year of Romance Rumors, PDA Outings and Proposals (Oh My!)
Look at that rock!
Over the weekend, Joe Jonas, 28, and Sophie Turner, 21, announced their engagement on social media, and we're still drooling over the Game of Thrones star's shiny new sparkler.
Here's everything we know about her gorgeous engagement ring:
According to certified gemologist appraiser Deborah Villepigue from The Jewelry Appraiser Inc, the ring includes a stunning pear-shaped center stone and weighs a whopping three carats—making it a ring fit for royalty and worthy of Sansa Stark's approval. The diamond ring also came with a hefty price tag. Villepigue estimated that the ring cost between $25,000 and $30,000. Turner wore a stunning diamond band with her ring.
Nice work, Joe!
Of course, Turner couldn't help but show off the gorgeous ring the DNCE singer picked out for her. The bride-to-be posted pictures of her new rock on Instagram along with the caption "I said yes." The former Jonas Brothers band member posted the same picture on Instagram and wrote "She said yes."
Jonas also received congratulatory messages from his family. His brother and former band mate Nick Jonas shared a picture of the beautiful ring and some kind words on Twitter.
Ahh! Congratulations to my brother... and sister in law to be on your engagement. I love you both so much. @joejonas @SophieT pic.twitter.com/H3ZS3v38xW— Nick Jonas (@nickjonas) October 15, 2017
In addition, Turner's co-star Maisie Williams shared a photo of the ring and sent the couple a congratulatory message.
This wasn't the first major milestone for the couple. Turner posted a picture of an adorable puppy on Instagram back in September, suggesting that the couple recently welcomed a new furry family member into their home.
The couple has been dating since at least late 2016.
Congratulations to the two lovebirds! We'll be keeping an eye out for our wedding invitation. Until then, we'll still be here staring at Turner's incredible ring.