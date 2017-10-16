This Walking Dead Fan Favorite Will Probably Resurface in Fear the Walking Dead

The theory of Abraham's imminent return was only bolstered when FTWD aired its season three finale over the weekend, setting up a move to Texas as new villain Proctor John (Ray McKinnon) asked Alicia (Alycia Debnam-Carey) aboard his ship to "sail for what's left of Houston." Considering the prequel's timeline is ahead of the mothership, and Abraham, along with Rosita (Christian Serratos) and Eugene (Josh McDermitt), didn't join the TWD's ragtag group of survivors until well into season four, it makes perfect sense that Abe would still be in Houston once Proctor John arrives.

Case solved? We'll have to wait until Fear the Walking Dead return for season four next year to find out for sure. But hit us with your best theories in the comments below!

The Walking Dead returns for season eight on Sunday, Oct. 22 at 9 p.m. on AMC.