This Walking Dead Fan Favorite Will Probably Resurface in Fear the Walking Dead

Dancing With the Stars' Jordan Fisher, Lindsay Arnold on Their Perfect Score and Where They Go From Here
Sgt. Abraham Ford, returning for another tour of duty?
When The Walking Dead creator Robert Kirkman appeared alongside cast members of the AMC hit for their panel at New York Comic Con, he revealed that the show would finally be crossing over with its prequel series, Fear the Walking Dead. "There is one character that is going to go from one show, that I will not name, to another show, that I will not name," he told fans. "Now, what does that mean? Because these timelines, like...how does that work? Are we going to see an interesting backstory of a Walking Dead character in Fear the Walking Dead? Or are we going to see a Fear the Walking Dead character show up in The Walking Dead and show a future version of the character?"
AMC
It's looking increasingly more likely that the spinoff will give us the backstory of a beloved TWD character who we were forced to say goodbye to when Negan (Jeffrey Dean Morgan) showed up with his trusty Lucille and offed both Abe (Michael Cudlitz) and Glenn (Steven Yeun). Fans began speculating it would be Abe who would cross paths with the characters in the prequel thanks to the fact that what we know of his backstory involved a family holed up in a grocery store in Houston (unlike Glenn, who was from Atlanta) and that his appearance would help the less-popular prequel gain some more eyeballs. It didn't hurt when, on the very day of TWD NYCC panel, tweeted, "Crazy s--t is about to go down. See you all on the other side."
The theory of Abraham's imminent return was only bolstered when FTWD aired its season three finale over the weekend, setting up a move to Texas as new villain Proctor John (Ray McKinnon) asked Alicia (Alycia Debnam-Carey) aboard his ship to "sail for what's left of Houston." Considering the prequel's timeline is ahead of the mothership, and Abraham, along with Rosita (Christian Serratos) and Eugene (Josh McDermitt), didn't join the TWD's ragtag group of survivors until well into season four, it makes perfect sense that Abe would still be in Houston once Proctor John arrives.
Case solved? We'll have to wait until Fear the Walking Dead return for season four next year to find out for sure. But hit us with your best theories in the comments below!
The Walking Dead returns for season eight on Sunday, Oct. 22 at 9 p.m. on AMC.