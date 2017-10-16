The Voice's Miley Cyrus Reveals Her "Worst Nightmare" & It Involves Dad Billy Ray Cyrus!

Kevin James Explains Why Kevin Can Wait Killed Off Donna: "We Were Literally Just Running Out of Ideas"
Have you ever wanted to get Miley Cyrus' thoughts on fidget spinners and fanny packs? You're in luck.
In the video above, The Voice coaches Miley, Jennifer Hudson, Adam Levine and Blake Shelton are joined by their advisers, Billy Ray Cyrus, Kelly Rowland, Joe Jonas and The Rascal Flatts, and give their opinions on the latest fads in a game of "Rad or Bad."
"Let's get digital," Billy Ray says.
"Dad!" Miley says in only the way a daughter could. "Rad or bad: Fidget spinners—do you know what a fidget spinner is? It's those things Noah is always playing with on her Instagram."
Trae Patton/NBC
No, Billy Ray, they are not for catching bass.
"Bad," Joe Jonas says. "It'll be over in a week."
The coaches and advisers also take on fanny packs (they're rad, according to Miley), male rompers, unicorns and rompers.
"My worst nightmare is you in a romper," Miley says to her dad.
Watch the video up top to find out which fads have been deemed rad or bad—or brad if you're Kelly Rowland. Who knew unicorns were the divisive?
The battle rounds kick off on the Monday, Oct. 16 episode of The Voice with the advisers joining the coaches to prep teams for performances and potential eliminations. Don't forget—each coach has two steals during the battle rounds ahead of the knockout rounds.
The Voice airs Mondays and Tuesdays, 8 p.m. on NBC.
(E! and NBC are both part of the NBCUniversal family.)