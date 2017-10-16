The Voice's Miley Cyrus Reveals Her "Worst Nightmare" & It Involves Dad Billy Ray Cyrus!

No, Billy Ray, they are not for catching bass.

"Bad," Joe Jonas says. "It'll be over in a week."

The coaches and advisers also take on fanny packs (they're rad, according to Miley), male rompers, unicorns and rompers.

"My worst nightmare is you in a romper," Miley says to her dad.

Watch the video up top to find out which fads have been deemed rad or bad—or brad if you're Kelly Rowland. Who knew unicorns were the divisive?