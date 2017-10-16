Rihanna Dishes on How She Dresses Her ''Fluctuating Body''

Rihanna is all about dressing to feel good.
The 29-year-old singer just released her Fenty x Puma fall 2018 collection, which showcases a "Fenty University" theme that she feels will bring confidence to all women.
In fact, RihRih says her inspiration came from experience with different body types as she, herself, deals with "fluctuating" weight.
"I actually have had the pleasure of a fluctuating body type, where one day I can literally fit into something that is bodycon, and then the next day—the next week—I need something oversized," she told The Cut. "I need a little crop here and a high-waist there to hide that part, you know?"
For that reason, she thinks fashion should be about what works on any given day rather than sticking to the same thing over and over again.
"I really pay attention every day when I go into the closet about what's working for my body that morning," she explained. "I feel like that's how everyone should go after fashion, because it's an individual thing. And then, if you take it further, it's like: What week are you having? You having a skinny week? You having a fat week? Are we doing arms this week? We doing legs this week? We doing oversized?"
She continued, "I love to play with silhouettes as well, but I think it's important to make sure that you wear the thing that works for your body the best, and that's flattering."
But her advice isn't just dedicated to the ladies. When it comes to dressing with confidence, the singer thinks a man in black takes the cake.
"Yes. This is new for me; this is recent. I love a man in black," she explained. "It's so sexy and mysterious; confident and secure—all the things I love about a man. So, I'm into that."
However, something you won't catch Rih doing for guys or gals? Looking to Instagram for style tips—especially as a designer.
"Instagram is the death of all trends," she claimed. "Once it gets there, it's too late. It's gone. I'm so over it. I can't; I can't deal."
Read Rihanna's full interview on The Cut here.