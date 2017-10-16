Watch the New Full-Length Black Panther Trailer Marvel Studios Just Dropped

Marvel Studios dropped its first trailer for the movie back in June, but that one was less than two-minutes long. The company also gave fans a sneak peek of some new footage at Comic-Con 2017.

During an interview with E! News at Comic-Con, Boseman talked about what it was like to wear the Black Panther suit for the first time.

"The thing about it is you have to go to a place where you can—it's sort of a zen place—where you can deal with it at first and then find your peace," Boseman, who is also starring in the new film Marshall, said at the time. "It's also very exhilarating when you see it in the mirror for the first time. You do actually get something for playing the character. So, it's great in that respect but in terms of comfortability it's like pretty tough."