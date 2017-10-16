Supergirl's New Villain-in-the-Making Is Already Downplaying Her Display of Superhuman Strength

"Did anybody help you lift that tower?" Ruby asks her mom as she's being dropped off for school.

"Nope, just me," Sam tells her, agreeing with her that it was pretty huge. "I was just so worried about you. You know, moms, they get this adrenaline rush when their kids are in danger. I had the strength of like, I don't know, ten moms."

Of course, we know better. She doesn't just have the adrenaline-fueled strength of a few moms. She's actually the grown version of that infant girl placed into a pod on Krypton on the same day Kara (Melissa Benoist) and her cousin (you know, Superman) escaped the planet's destruction, the one who will grow into comic book villain Reign. In the comics, Reign is the leader of the World Killers, genetically engineered Kryptonian weapons. As the season goes on, we'll watch Sam have the same journey Kara and Clark once did, only this time she'll choose the villain path once she reaches that important fork in the road.