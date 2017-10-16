Supergirl's New Villain-in-the-Making Is Already Downplaying Her Display of Superhuman Strength

Meet Samantha.
Samantha is going to be your next Supergirl big bad. Only thing is Samantha doesn't know it yet.
Fans of the CW superhero series got their first taste of Sam (played by new series regular Odette Annable) in the season three premiere, when she and her daughter Ruby (Emma Tremblay) attended the disastrous dedication of the new Supergirl statue in National City. After Edge's attack on the waterfront left Ruby underneath a massive steel beam, we got a hint of Sam's true nature when, in her total panic, she lifted the beam right off her daughter. And as this sneak peek of the new episode, exclusive to E! News, proves, Ruby's looking for some answers.
The CW
"Did anybody help you lift that tower?" Ruby asks her mom as she's being dropped off for school.
"Nope, just me," Sam tells her, agreeing with her that it was pretty huge. "I was just so worried about you. You know, moms, they get this adrenaline rush when their kids are in danger. I had the strength of like, I don't know, ten moms."
Of course, we know better. She doesn't just have the adrenaline-fueled strength of a few moms. She's actually the grown version of that infant girl placed into a pod on Krypton on the same day Kara (Melissa Benoist) and her cousin (you know, Superman) escaped the planet's destruction, the one who will grow into comic book villain Reign. In the comics, Reign is the leader of the World Killers, genetically engineered Kryptonian weapons. As the season goes on, we'll watch Sam have the same journey Kara and Clark once did, only this time she'll choose the villain path once she reaches that important fork in the road.
Supergirl airs Mondays at 8 p.m. on the CW.