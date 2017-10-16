It's The Real Housewives of Atlanta vs. Zombies (Yes, Zombies!)

The Real Housewives of Atlanta has had its fair share of dramatic parties, but the one above seems to take the cakes. Why? There are zombies involved…for some reason.
Sure, some of their past relationships, friendship faux pas and drama often comes back from the dead, but these are "real," undead folks crashing one glamorous party in the promo above. Yet NeNe Leakes, Cynthia Bailey, Shereé Whitfield, Kandi Burruss, Porsha Williams and Kenya Moore are unfazed by this ghoulish occurrence.
"Mhm, mhm, that's right. Just plain uncouth," NeNe tells the zombies (yes that is a real sentence). "Y'all are dead to me!"
Regardless of why this is happening (seriously, why?), it's nice to see the RHOA ladies united. You know that's about to change when the new season premieres on Sunday, Nov. 5.
As we've seen from the trailer, the new season will feature Cynthia living a single life, Shereé preparing for an empty nest—and finding a new, controversial beau, Kenya with a new husband, Kandi preparing for the Xscape reunion, Porsha embracing a vegan lifestyle and NeNe returning to the fold, eager to build up her empire even more. If Housewives doesn't work out, there's always The Walking Dead? Maybe? Why are there zombies again?
Anyway, The Real Housewives of Atlanta premieres Sunday, Nov. 5 at 8 p.m. on Bravo.
(E! and Bravo are both part of the NBCUniversal family.)