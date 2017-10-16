The Real Reason You Don't See Photos of Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis' Kids on Social Media

Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis don't share photos of their kids on social media. In a recent interview on The Thrive Global Podcast, the actor shed some light on why he keeps his private life—well, private.
"We don't share any photos of our kids publicly because we actually feel like being public is a personal choice….My wife and I have chosen a career where we're in the public light, but my kids have not," he told host Arianna Huffington. Kutcher and Kunis both starred on the sitcom That ‘70s Show. "So, I think they should have the right to choose that and I actually don't think that they should have images of them as children that are out there, that somebody could potentially blackmail them with. It's their private life; it's not mine to give away."
The Ranch star said he and his wife share photos of their children Wyatt and Dimitri privately with family members. Still, Kutcher and Kunis have talked about parenting openly. For instance, Kutcher talked about how he and his wife picked the name Dimitri on an episode of The Ellen Degeneres Show. Kutcher also posted a picture of a little girl back in November 2015, and there was speculation that the little one was Miss Wyatt.
In addition to limiting his social media sharing, the actor practices other healthy habits. He said he tries to get at least seven hours of sleep (although, he admitted that it can be difficult with little ones in the house) and prepares organic meals for his kids.
He also said he and the Bad Moms actress spend a lot of quality time together. Kutcher said he and Kunis listen to podcasts together and enjoy watching The Bachelorette—as proven by their guest appearance on Rachel Lindsay's season.
No matter how busy he gets juggling his acting career with his tech investments and his philanthropic endeavors, Kutcher keeps family as his top priority. When Huffington asked how she should introduce Kutcher at the top of the show, he replied with the following:
"I'm a dad. That's how I introduce myself," he said. "I am Wyatt and Dimitri's dad. It's my number one gig. Everything else is secondary."
