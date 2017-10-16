Melissa Etheridge Arrested for Possession of Marijuana at Canadian Border

Police came to Melissa Etheridge's tour bus window.

The Grammy-winning rock star was reportedly on her way into North Dakota from Canada in late August when Customs and Border Patrol stopped her tour bus, according to TMZ. Etheridge, a breast cancer survivor who has been vocal about her use of medical marijuana, was ultimately arrested after a K-9 unit helped allegedly detect marijuana oil on board, TMZ reported.

The songstress was charged for possession of a controlled substance, to which she reportedly pleaded not guilty, and smiled for her mug shot.