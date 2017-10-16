Melissa Etheridge Arrested for Possession of Marijuana at Canadian Border

Bobby Bank/WireImage)
Police came to Melissa Etheridge's tour bus window.
The Grammy-winning rock star was reportedly on her way into North Dakota from Canada in late August when Customs and Border Patrol stopped her tour bus, according to TMZ. Etheridge, a breast cancer survivor who has been vocal about her use of medical marijuana, was ultimately arrested after a K-9 unit helped allegedly detect marijuana oil on board, TMZ reported.
The songstress was charged for possession of a controlled substance, to which she reportedly pleaded not guilty, and smiled for her mug shot.
Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP
In April, Etheridge made headlines on the subject of cannabis when she opened up in Yahoo!'s Weed & the American Family about smoking with her two oldest children. "It was funny at first, and then they realized it is a very natural end of the day," the star said. "It brings you closer." During the segment, Melissa touched on how she rather smoke with her grown kids Bailey, 20, and Beckett, 18, than have a drink with them.
The star, who has long advocated against the stigmas surrounding weed, previously announced plans to launch a brand of cannabis-infused wine and is working to create cannabis products for medical patients through her company, Etheridge Farms.
