Pussycat Dolls Founder Robin Antin Says Kaya Jones' "Prostitution Ring'' Allegations Are ''Ridiculous Lies''

Robin Antin's claws are out.

The founder of the Pussycat Dolls is not keeping quiet after a one-time member Kaya Jones publicly took to Twitter last week to allege that the members of her former girl group were a part of a "prostitution ring" and had slept with men in order to be in the group.

Antin spoke to The Blast and called the allegations, "disgusting, ridiculous lies," and said Jones, who was in the group from 2003-2005, is "clearly looking for her 15 minutes."

The outlet also reports that the choreographer's claims that Kaya was actually just on a trial basis and never an official member of the group.