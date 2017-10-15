Taylor Swift Wears Snake Boots and Hugs Superfans at Reputation Secret Sessions

Scottish Swiftie and Tumblr user @auntbeckyisbae, aka Abbie, blogged about her own experience meeting Swift at a Secret Session. She said she received a direct message and then a phone call about a secret event in London on October 13. The number is special to Swift.

"Okay so then we went through to TAYLOR'S HOUSE," she wrote. "It was beautiful and there was so much food laid out and I had a REPUTATION COOKIE and CUSTOMIZED REPUTATION M&MS and CHICKEN TENDERS. Taylor's playlist of the songs she loves was playing in the background and we were LOVING LIFE. (Side note: my mom loved the olives you put out Taylor so thanks for that)."

"I COULDN'T BELIEVE MY EYES. MY ANGEL. MY EVERYTHING. GENUINELY LIKE A METER AWAY. NO WAY," she wrote. "Okay so then I SOBBED even more and I was uncontrollable (I finally did calm down but omg it was so hard I couldn't stop crying)...Side note: her hair was so curly and pretty and she wore this camo dress thing and SNAKE BOOOOOOTS and a snake ring and yeah I was like GO GURLLL. IN THAT MOMENT I DIED IT WAS ACTUALLY HAPPENING."

She said Swift hugged her and other fans goodbye at the event.

"I ran up to her and hugged her so hard and she looked at me and went, 'IT'S ABBIE ISNT IT?' AND I WAS NODDING AND I WAS LIKE YEAH ITS ME and she was like 'NO WAY I CHOSE YOU LIKE A YEAH AGO LIKE SOOOO LONG AGO' and I was like NO WAY and then I was like 'THANK YOU SO MUCH FOR EVERYTHING YOUVE HELPED ME THROUGH, YOU'VE HONESTLY GOT ME THROUGH SO MUCH" and she was listening so intently and she smiled at me and hugged me and we held hands for a few seconds which was BEAUTIFUL and she was like 'you are SO beautiful like SO beautiful and you are SO funny like you're posts are hilarious' and I started shaking and I told her she was like a big sister to me."

The fan said Reputation is now her favorite Swift album, calling it "genuinely so different but so genius" and "incredible."