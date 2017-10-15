Scott Disick and Sofia Richie Show PDA at LAX

  • By
  • &

by Corinne Heller |

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Latest News
James Corden

James Corden Apologizes for Harvey Weinstein Jokes at amfAR Gala: ''I Am Truly Sorry''

Kate McKinnon, Kellyanne Conway, Pennywise, It, Clown, SNL, Saturday Night Live, Kellywise

Kellyanne Conway Portrayed as Kellywise the Clown on SNL in Terrifying It Parody Video

Colin Jost, Harvey Weinstein, SNL, Saturday Night Live, Weekend Update

SNL Tackles Harvey Weinstein Sexual Harassment and Assault Scandal

Scott Disick and Sofia Richie are still going strong, judging from a recent appearance.

The 34-year-old Keeping Up With the Kardashians star and the 19-year-old model and daughter of Lionel Richie were  photographed together at Los Angeles International Airport on Saturday, walking and holding hands. They were later spotted going through TSA security with their shoes off.

Scott and Sofia did not speak to reporters. On Saturday, she posted on her Instagram Stories feed a photo taken from a first class seat on a flight operated by the German airline Lufthansa. She tweeted that she was headed to Milan.

On Sunday, she shared videos of herself arriving at a launch event for Adidas' new Iniki Runners campaign at a Foot Locker store. Last week, it was announced Sofia is the new celebrity spokesmodel for the line. Scott was not seen.

He had, however, represented the brand on her behalf when they walked through LAX, where he sported a navy Adidas tracksuit as the two made their way through the airport. Sofia wore a black cami, black leather jacket, blue jeans and black suede boots.

Sofia Richie, Scott Disick

TheImageDirect.com

Jetting Off

The two are spotted holding hands at LAX on October 14.

Scott Disick, Sofia Richie

BACKGRID

Cup of Joe

Scott and Sofia grabbed some drinks at a coffee shop in Los Angeles on Oct. 8.

Scott Disick, Sofia Richie, Mexico, Instagram

Instagram Story

Taco Night

The lovebirds were all over each other when they snuggled up together in Mexico.

Article continues below

Scott Disick, Sofia Richie

Instagram

Surf's Up

The pair went to Punta Mita, Mexico and packed on the PDA on Oct. 3, 2017.

Sofia Richie, Scott Disick, Mexico

Clasos.com.mx / Splash News

Let It Ride

The pair had a very steamy smooch on their romantic getaway in Puerto Vallarta, Mexico.

Scott Disick, Sofia Richie, Miami

Pichichipixx.com / Splash News

Beach Babes

Scott and Sofia were enjoying their holiday in Miami on Sept. 23, 2017. The 34-year-old reality star and the 19-year-old model were spotted walking along the sand at the beach.

Article continues below

Scott Disick, Sofia Richie

DAME / BACKGRID

When in Miami

The two partied on the SS Groot together in Miami.

Scott Disick, Sofia Richie

DAME / BACKGRID

Rocking the Boat

Kourtney Kardashian's ex was pictured passionately kissing his new girlfriend while they enjoyed an afternoon boat ride in Miami Beach on Sept. 23, 2017.

Scott Disick, Sofia Richie

VEM / BACKGRID

Hand It Off

The pair held hands in Miami as they continued their vacation together.

Article continues below

Scott Disick, Sofia Richie

Snapchat

Congrats Are in Order

Following the family style dinner at Seaspice, in which they ordered meli melo, truffle pizza, king crab Legs, and octopus, the couple were surprised with a congratulatory cake with the inscription "Congratulations Scott & Sophia."

Scott Disick, Sofia Richie

Snapchat

Kiss Off

A source tells E! News that while out to dinner at Seaspice in Miami, they ordered champagne and Barceló rum cocktails for the table and that Scott "held and kissed his new love through out the evening."

Scott Disick, Sofia Richie

Instagram

Legs for Days

Sofia posted this pic from Miami with her legs draped over Scott's.

Article continues below

Scott Disick, Sofia Richie

Instagram

Loud and Proud

The two showed they world they were a couple when Scott shared this PDA-filled social media post.

Sofia Richie, Scott Disick

BG002/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

There They Go...

Sparking rumors, Scott and Sofia were spotted on Sept. 15, 2017 in Los Angeles.

Sofia Richie, Lufthansa, Flight, Plane

Instagram

Sofia Richie, Adidas Event

Instagram

Sofia Richie, Adidas Event

Instagram

The two had sparked romance rumors in May when they got flirty on a yacht around Cannes, days after he was spotted getting cozy with a few other women. While Sofia later tweeted she and Scott are "just homies," the two continued to spend time together, and romantically; In September, they were seen kissing on a trip to Miami, where they went out to dinner and received a cake with the inscription "Congratulations Scott & Sophia." No explanation was given.

That month, E! News learned the two were hooking up but were not exclusive.

"From Scott's side, it's not serious. From Sofia's side it is," a source close to Sofia told E! News exclusively last week. "She calls Scott her boyfriend and they spend as much time as they can together."

"Scott likes her company because she is mature for her age and doesn't party much," the source said. "She has actually been really good for him. They have traveled a lot, but they also do normal things like get coffee or go shopping. They are mellow together and just really enjoy being low key. He has spoiled her by taking her on a few amazing trips and she has loved that. They have experienced a lot together and had some fun adventures in a short time."

Watch a brand new episode of Keeping Up With the Kardashians Sunday at 9 p.m., only on E!

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Sofia Richie , Scott Disick , Top Stories , Apple News , Kardashian News , Couples , Life/Style
  • This channel is regulated by Ofcom. E! Entertainment UK Limited — Central Saint Giles, St Giles High Street, London WC2H 8NU
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | © 2017 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.