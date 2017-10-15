Kim Kardashian and Other Stars Help Raise Millions at One Voice: Somos Live! A Concert for Disaster Relief

Kim Kardashian, Selena Gomez and other stars were on hand to take calls at the One Voice: Somos Live! A Concert for Disaster Relief telethon, which raised several million dollars in donations.
The event was co-hosted by Marc Anthony, ex-wife Jennifer Lopez and boyfriend Alex Rodriguez and aired live on Telemundo and Univision on Saturday.
Proceeds are set to go to the groups Feeding America, Save the Children, Habitat for Humanity, Unidos for Puerto Rico, United Way, Hispanic Federation's UNIDOS Fund and UNICEF to help people affected by the deadly hurricanes in Puerto Rico, other parts of the Caribbean and the southern United States, as well as the recent earthquake in Mexico.
Co-host J.Lo talks to the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star.
J.Lo checks in with the telethon participants.
The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star appears with one of the event's co-hosts.
The co-host gives a sizzling performance.
The singer gives a heartfelt performance of Leonard Cohen's "Hallelujah."
The Oscar winner and Suicide Squad star addresses the crowd.
The High School Musical alum takes a call.
The singer appears onstage.
The Star Trek and Guardians of the Galaxy actress poses with the That '70s Show alum and NCIS star.
The singer addresses the crowd.
The Project Runway host takes a call.
The talk show hosts checks out something on the actor's phone.
The singer performs on stage.
The Jane the Virgin star speaks to the crowd.
The Livin' La Vida Loca singer performs onstage.
Kim, who sat near Derek Hough and Revenge alum Gabriel Mann, posted several videos from the telethon on her Snapchat.
Demi Lovato just sang "Hallelujah" and I could listen to it on repeat all night. ? #SomosUnaVoz #somoslive pic.twitter.com/WIqQHNcaed— Josh Sánchez (@jnsanchez) October 15, 2017
Other celebs who manned the phones and helped raise donations included Ellen DeGeneres, Jared Leto, Vanessa Hudgens, Zoe Saldana and Wilmer Valderrama.
"Thank you for everyone who tuned in and donated...30 million and counting!! We are so grateful!! We are One Voice," J.Lo posted on Instagram on Sunday afternoon.
A-Rod had previously said during the telethon that at least $26 million was raised so far.
Marc and other stars such as Daddy Yankee, Nicky Jam and DJ Khaled performed at Miami's Marlins Park stadium, while J.Lo, as well as performers such as Maroon 5, Ricky Martin, Gwen Stefani, Stevie Wonder, Chris Martin, Jamie Foxx, Mary J. Blige and Demi Lovatoperformed on a soundstage at the Universal Studios Lot near Hollywood. Demi performed the late Leonard Cohen's haunting hit ballad, "Hallelujah."