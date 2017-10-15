Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner Are Engaged: See Her Ring

  • By
  • &

by Corinne Heller |

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Latest News
Hoda Kotb, Kathie Lee Gifford

Kathie Lee Gifford Brings Crowd to Tears With Touching Speech About Hoda Kotb

Harvey Weinstein, Variety

How Hollywood's Leaders Plan to Protect Employees in the Wake of Harvey Weinstein's Controversy

Bruno Mars, 24K Magic

Solange and Bruno Mars Lead 2017 Soul Train Awards Nominations

Sansa Stark is joining House Jonas!

Joe Jonas, 28, and 21-year-old girlfriend Sophie Turner, star of Game of Thrones, announced on Sunday that they are engaged. Both posted on their Instagram pages a photo of her wearing a pear-shaped diamond engagement ring and matching eternity band. They tagged each other in the pics.

"I said yes," she wrote.

"She said yes," he wrote.

A source confirmed the engagement to E! News.

The actress and the DNCE singer have been dating since at least late 2016.

Photos

Stars' Engagement Rings

Joe Jonas, Sophie Turner, Engagement Ring

Instagram

Sophie Turner, Joe Jonas

J. Webber / Splash News

Last month, they appeared to adopt a Siberian Husky puppy together. Turner had posted pics of the pup, writing, "Meet the newest addition to the krew @porkybasquiat." She tagged Joe, who also posted his own pic of the dog.

Years ago, Sophie and her family adopted Zunni, the Mahlek Northern Inuit dog who played Sansa's late dire wolf Lady on Game of Thrones.

Joe will be the second Jonas brother to tie the knot. His brother Kevin Jonas, 29, has been married to wife Danielle Jonas since 2009. They have two daughters.

"Congrats @joejonas and @sophiet so happy to welcome you into the family!" Kevin wrote on Instagram, alongside the couple's engagement announcement pic.

Younger brother Nick Jonas, 25, also posted the pic on his own page.

"Ahh! Congratulations to my brother...and sister in law to be on your engagement," he wrote. "I love you both so much."

Joe's ex Demi Lovato had nothing but love for her former flame and made sure fans knew she was happy for the former JoBro. The singer wrote an excited comment to Joe's ring pic, writing on his Instagram, "Huge congrats! So happy for the both of you!"

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Joe Jonas , Sophie Turner , Engagements , Top Stories , Apple News , Couples , Life/Style
  • This channel is regulated by Ofcom. E! Entertainment UK Limited — Central Saint Giles, St Giles High Street, London WC2H 8NU
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | © 2017 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.