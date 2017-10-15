Mayim Bialik Responds to Backlash Over Sexual Harassment and Feminism Op-Ed

Mayim Bialik wants to clarify that she never implied that sexual assault victims are to blame for their own attacks due to their clothing or behavior.

The Big Bang Theory actress and Blossom alum had come under fire over the weekend for comments she made about sexual harassment in a New York Times op-ed, a piece inspired by several women's recent allegations of sexual misconduct against producer Harvey Weinstein. Many people accused Bialik of victim-blaming.

"I'm being told my N.Y. Times piece resonated with so many and I am beyond grateful for all of the feedback. I also see a bunch of people have taken my words out of the context of the Hollywood machine and twisted them to imply that God forbid I would blame a woman for her assault based on her clothing or behavior," Bialik wrote on Twitter and Facebook late on Saturday. "Anyone who knows me and my feminism knows that's absurd and not at all what this piece was about. It's so sad how vicious people are being when I basically live to make things better for women. I am doing a Facebook live with the N.Y. Times Monday morning. Let's discuss it then."