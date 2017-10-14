Gigi Hadid and Bella Hadid's Best Sister Moments

Yolanda Hadid has got herself two very beautiful daughters.

Gigi Hadid and Bella Hadid, two of the former Real Housewives of Beverly Hills actress' three children, are both among the fasting rising stars in the fashion industry. Over the past few years, they've walked runways of top designers and modeled in the most prestigious ad campaigns.

They're also best friends.

"TOMORROW WILL BE 21 YEARS SINCE I MET MY FOREVER BESTIE @bellahadid," Gigi, 22, wrote on Instagram last week, alongside a photo of her as a child, holding her then-newborn baby sister as Yolanda hands her to her.

Gigi Hadid, Bella Hadid, Childhood Photo

Instagram

Besties From Birth

Gigi posted this photo on Instagram just before Bella's 21st birthday.

Gigi Hadid, Bella Hadid, Childhood Photo

Instagram

Bottle Service

Gigi posted this sweet pic on Bella's 21st birthday.

Gigi Hadid, Bella Hadid, CFDA

Taylor Hill/FilmMagic

The Golden Touch

The two share a cute moment at the 2015 CFDA Awards.

Gigi Hadid, Bella Hadid, Tommy Hilfiger, NYFW

WWD/REX Shutterstock

Kisses

The two walk the catwalk at the Tommy Hilfiger spring-summer 2016 show during New York Fashion Week.

Gigi Hadid, Bella Hadid

Photographer Group / Splash News

Sisters' Night Out

The two leave the Nice Guy club and restaurant.

Gigi Hadid, Bella Hadid, MET Gala 2016, Inside Pics, Exclusive

David X Prutting/BFA/REX/Shutterstock

2016 Met Gala

The two pose at the Metropolitan Museum of Art's 2016 Costume Institute Benefit, aka the Met Ball, celebrating the opening of Manus x Machina: Fashion in an Age of Technology.

Gigi Hadid, Bella Hadid, Victoria's Secret Fashion Show

Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images for Victoria's Secret

What Angels

The twi pose backstage prior to the 2016 Victoria's Secret Fashion Show.

Gigi Hadid, Bella Hadid, Disney

Best Images/FAMEFLYNET PICTURES

Disney Fun

The sisters spent time in Disneyland Paris.

Gigi Hadid, Bella Hadid

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images

Tommy Girls

The sisters pose at the TommyLand Tommy Hilfiger Spring 2017 Fashion Show in Venice, California in February 2017.

Gigi Hadid, Bella Hadid

BACKGRID

After You

The sisters appear in New York in July 2017.

Gigi had also shared another photo of the two as kids, with her feeding Bella a bottle.

"HAPPY 21st BIRTHDAY MY ANGELIC SISTER @BELLAHADID !!!" she wrote. "There are no words for how much I love you. You know I've been trying to protect u from the world since day one, and 21 years later u comfort and inspire me more than you'll ever know. You have always marched to your own drum, and you make me so so proud."

"You are loving, kind, driven, perseverant, and forever cool af," she continued. "You have a power to empathize with everyone & love always, and you make so many people happy in doing so! So excited to celebrate tonight - Cheers to YOU Bella Kai Kai...I LOVE U MY LIL SISSYPOP."

