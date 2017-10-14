Kacey Musgraves Is Married: Country Singer Weds Ruston Kelly

Here comes the bride!

Kacey Musgraves is a married woman. The 29-year-old country singer married fiancé Ruston Kelly on Saturday evening in Tennessee, her rep told People.

Musgraves had teased the wedding on Twitter earlier in the day, posting bride and hearts emojis and writing "Today."

"I'm like, getting married today," Kelly tweeted two hours earlier.

"Last night as a bachelor. Finally ready to throw in that towel cuz I actually found the real thing. Couldn't be more proud to have all our family and friends here to honor this new badass union," he wrote on Instagram late on Friday.