Harvey Weinstein Kicked Out of Academy Amid Sexual Misconduct Allegations

The board of governors of the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences has voted to strip Harvey Weinstein of his lifetime membership amid recent sexual assault and harassment allegations against him.

The disgraced producer, who had won an Oscar for Best Picture for producing Shakespeare in Love in 1999, has not commented on the decision.

The 54-member board, which includes the likes of Steven Spielberg, Tom Hanks, Whoopi Goldberg and producer Kathleen Kennedy, had held their vote during an emergency meeting on Saturday. The decision to revoke Weinstein's membership was made later that day.

"The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences Board of Governors met today to discuss the allegations against Harvey Weinstein, and has voted well in excess of the required two-thirds majority to immediately expel him from the Academy," the group said in a statement to E! News.

"We do so not simply to separate ourselves from someone who does not merit the respect of his colleagues but also to send a message that the era of willful ignorance and shameful complicity in sexually predatory behavior and workplace harassment in our industry is over," the statement continued. "What's at issue here is a deeply troubling problem that has no place in our society. The Board continues to work to establish ethical standards of conduct that all Academy members will be expected to exemplify."

Before the meeting, the Academy had said in a statement that Weinstein's alleged behavior is "repugnant" and that the board would discuss the allegations against him "and any actions warranted by the Academy."