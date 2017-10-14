Pink's Husband Carey Hart Gushes Over His ''Bad Ass Wife'' Before Her Saturday Night Live Appearance

The duo celebrated their 11th wedding anniversary in January and they have two children: Willow Sage Hart, 6, and Jameson Moon Hart, whom the couple welcomed in December. Carey has also supported his wife's career and even appeared in the singer's music video for "Just Like Fire."

These two have certainly had an interesting road. In a recent interview with The Guardian, the Bad Trauma singer gave an unfiltered look into married life with Carey.

"There are moments where I look at [Hart] and he is the most thoughtful, logical, constant … he's like a rock. He's a good man. He's a good dad. He's just the kind of dad I thought he'd be and then some," she told The Guardian. "And then I'll look at him and go: I've never liked you. There's nothing I like about you. We have nothing in common. I don't like any of the sh-t you like. I don't ever wanna see you again. Then two weeks later I'm like, things are going so good, you guys."

She also admitted that there can sometimes be dry spells in the bedroom.

"Then you'll go through times when you haven't had sex in a year," she continued. "Is this bed death? Is this the end of it? Do I want him? Does he want me?"

Judging from these recent Instagram images, the answer appears to be yes...