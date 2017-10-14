Saturday Savings: Whitney Port's Faux Fur Jacket Is 40% Off

by Diana Nguyen

ESC: Whitney Port, Saturday Savings

Do you feel that? It's the weather changing.

You may have your puffer and denim jackets on standby, but nothing says you're ready to make a statement with your outerwear than with a shearling coat.

Whitney Port is already bringing hers out to play. And, good news for you, her H&M Faux Fur Jacket is currently on sale, from $59.99 to $34.99. Score!

The City star paired her shearling-like coat with a white top, cropped jeans and oxblood patent leather booties, making it the perfect ensemble for fall.

Bonus: This type of jacket works especially well for evening events. There's something luxurious about topping off a gown or night-on-the-town outfit with fur.

Not impressed by Whitney's textured piece, shop a few more selects below. But beware: You're not going to get as good of a deal than with her pick.

ESC: Shearling

H&M

Faux Fur Jacket, Was $59.99, Now $34.99

ESC: Shearling

Zara

Patchwork Effect Fabric Jacket, $119

ESC: Shearling

Baum Und Pferdgarten

Damani Shearling Coat, $450

ESC: Shearling

Acne Studios

Lune Oversized Shearling Coat, $3,300

ESC: Shearling

Mango

Faux Shearling-Lined Coat, $119.99

ESC: Shearling

Tory Burch

Camilla Faux Patent Leather-Trimmed Shearling Coat, $1,300

We love these products, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.

Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | © 2017 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.