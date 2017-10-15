We Tried the Off-the-Shoulder Denim Jacket Trend Celebs Love—and This Happened

As much as we love celebrity trends, we have to admit: Some of our favorite styles just aren't wearable.

Considering that oversized denim jackets are as practical and comfortable as they come, we really wanted to give the off-shoulder trend the benefit of the doubt. In her advertisement for Good American jeans, Khloe Kardashian's fresh look on double denim reveals how the new fit of the jacket adds a sultry note to an otherwise basic look. And, at the first glance, Rihanna looks comfortable, right?

We knew the trend was going to take hold because it really isn't a hard ask and it's very flattering. All you have to do is pull the jacket down so the collar sits at your mid-upper back and the sleeves start below your shoulders—that's it. The jean jacket will then become off-shoulder, creating a small V-neck at the bust and bringing attention to your décolletage. Its simplicity and impact on the outfit would make just about anyone adjust their denim.