Once Upon a Time Delivers a Huge Twist That Will Definitely Please Hook and Emma Fans

And they lived happily ever after! (Warning, spoilers ahead for Once Upon a Time's Oct. 12 episode. Do not continue reading if you don't want to be spoiled!)

Though Jennifer Morrison left Once Upon a Time last season, Emma Swan returned in the rebooted seventh season's second episode, and fans were definitely not disappointed. Why? Because she's pregnant. With Hook's (Colin O'Donoghue) baby! And they say fairy tale dreams don't come true.

The other major twist? The Hook we met in last week's premiere, the cop in Hyperion Heights who is under the latest curse, is not OUR Hook. So yes, Hook and Emma fans, your fan-favorite couple is happy together, and we still get to see Hook's handsome face on the show each week in the form of Detective Rogers. Win-win!