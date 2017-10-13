Once Upon a Time Delivers a Huge Twist That Will Definitely Please Hook and Emma Fans

And they lived happily ever after! (Warning, spoilers ahead for Once Upon a Time's Oct. 12 episode. Do not continue reading if you don't want to be spoiled!)
Though Jennifer Morrison left Once Upon a Time last season, Emma Swan returned in the rebooted seventh season's second episode, and fans were definitely not disappointed. Why? Because she's pregnant. With Hook's (Colin O'Donoghue) baby! And they say fairy tale dreams don't come true.
The other major twist? The Hook we met in last week's premiere, the cop in Hyperion Heights who is under the latest curse, is not OUR Hook. So yes, Hook and Emma fans, your fan-favorite couple is happy together, and we still get to see Hook's handsome face on the show each week in the form of Detective Rogers. Win-win!
ABC
"I was really happy that they got their happy ending, to be honest," O'Donoghue told Entertainment Weekly of the big reveal. "It had been such a long journey for those two characters, and such a difficult journey that I was glad to see that, in the end, they get their happy ending, because that was the whole point of the musical episode, and the big number with a happy beginning right before the Black Fairy's curse hit. For me, I think it was the right way to go for those two characters."
He continued to praise the twist, saying, "It's a very clever way of making sure the Captain Swan fans...get their happy ending after going on such a big journey with them for the last few seasons. I think it's a clever way of us being able to move on with a new version of Hook."
Co-creator Eddy Kitsis also spoke out about the Captain Swan happy ending, telling TVLine, "This was really the next step in the relationship between them. They're a newly married couple and it's the cycle of life. The audience was worried we'd kill Emma or do something crazy, but the truth is they're living their lives in Storybrooke, happy.
What did you think of OUAT's huge reveal? Are you excited to see Hook and Emma as parents? Sound off in the comments!
OUAT airs Fridays at 8 p.m. on ABC.