Attention Swifties: Taylor Swift Is Back Hosting Secret Sessions Before Reputation Is Released

Are you ready for Taylor Swift's secret sessions?!
As the countdown continues for the release of Reputation on November 10, a few lucky fans were treated to a private album listening party with the "Look What You Made Me Do" singer.
According to several fan sites and social media users, Taylor hand-picked around 100 lucky guests to attend the intimate event in London where songs from the new album were played.
According to one lucky guest, words that were used to describe the album included "sexy, shady, a nighttime album, more emotionally complex than 1989 and better than Red."
If you don't trust the Swiftie, Taylor herself liked the post meaning this fan is onto something.
Larry Busacca/Getty Images
Guests tweeted about meeting the Grammy winner's parents and receiving dinner and key rings. And for the ultimate tease, one fan mentioned that one track could be her most emotional song, like ever.
"There's this song that made everyone sobbing," a user shared. "LITERALLY EVERYONE WAS SOBBING."
For those wondering what it really feels like to find out you're going to attend one of Taylor's secret sessions, we found one lucky fan who explained her emotions leading up to the meet and greet.
"When we got the phone call, we cried (a lot) and spent almost a week and a half keeping it a secret from everyone we knew," one user shared. "The last 7 hours consisted of listening to Taylor's unreleased album, eating chicken tenders whilst talking to her Dad about her childhood and getting to give Taylor the biggest hug."
The Swiftie continued, "She gives SO much to everyone who cares about her, including her fans and is such a genuinely lovely person."
While more secret sessions have yet to be announced, E! News has learned Taylor will be performing two shows this December as part of iHeartRadio's Jingle Ball tour.
A brand-new app titled "The Swift Life" is also in the works that is designed to be a "creative, inclusive and community—driven place for users to better connect with each other…and Taylor."
Consider the Swifties totally in.