Hilary Duff's Two-Tone Denim Jeans Are Perfect for Lazy Weekends

ESC: Hilary Duff

Terma / SL / BACKGRID

ESC: 30 Days Denim Banners

Clearly, two-tone denim is having a moment.

As evidenced by stars like Hilary Duff, Kate Mara and Alessandra Ambrosio, the jean trend is being worn in every possible way: as paneled accents, to emphasize design shapes and even as one-half of pants—yes, literally the front is a different color than the back.

While some may think this trend is a bit odd, the Younger star proves it's made for lazy weekend. The bottoms alone make a statement, which means you can pair it with just a simple, white tee and it'll look like you've tried. If only everything else in our closets worked the same way.

Photos

How to Wear a Denim Skirt in the Fall Like Selena Gomez

Should you want to dress the jeans up, there are quite versatile as well.  Need proof? Keep scrolling.

ESC: Kate Mara

BACKGRID

Kate Mara

The color difference on Kate's jeans are ever-so subtle. To add a preppy touch to the edgy trend, pair it with a pattern top or jacket and some leather slides. 

ESC: Two-Toned Denim

PRETTY LITTLE THINGS

Light wash mix high waisted skinny jean, $55.00

ESC: Two-Toned Denim

STYLENANDA

Paneled Cut Out Fringe Hem Jeans, $63.00

ESC: Two-Toned Denim

MANGO

Relaxed crop Cigar jeans, $69.99

ESC: Best Looks, Alessandra Ambrosio

Splash News

Alessandra Ambrosio

While this may look like a "business in the front, party in the back" type of dual-tone design, the Victoria's Secret model's red boots anchored the entire look. 

ESC: Two-Toned Denim

FRENCH CONNECTION

Vintage Mashup Boyfit Jeans, $198.00

ESC: Two-Toned Jeans

STELLA McCARTNEY

Cropped high-rise wide-leg jeans, $234

ESC: Two-Toned Denim

ZARA

The Real Slim Flare Jeans in Samurai Blue, $69.90

ESC: Two-Toned Denim

AMERICAN EAGLE OUTFITTERS

Vintage Hi-Rise Jean, $19.99

