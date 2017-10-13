Here Are the Foods Khloe Kardashian Is Craving During Her Pregnancy

Khloe Kardashian may be developing quite the sweet tooth.

Less than a month after a source confirmed that the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star is pregnant and expecting her first child, E! News is learning more about what the mom-to-be is craving.

"She is being extra healthy with her diet right now," a source shared with E! News. "So far, her pregnancy cravings have been sugary foods. She loves Oreo cookies!"

As for why we haven't seen much of Khloe aside from a few recent public appearances in Los Angeles, we're told the mom-to-be is spending much of her time in Cleveland that doubles as boyfriend Tristan Thompson's home base.

"She truly loves Cleveland and being with Tristan," our insider added. "Khloe feels more at peace when she is in Cleveland and away from the LA stress."