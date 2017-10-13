Here Are the Foods Khloe Kardashian Is Craving During Her Pregnancy

Khloe Kardashian may be developing quite the sweet tooth.
Less than a month after a source confirmed that the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star is pregnant and expecting her first child, E! News is learning more about what the mom-to-be is craving.
"She is being extra healthy with her diet right now," a source shared with E! News. "So far, her pregnancy cravings have been sugary foods. She loves Oreo cookies!"
As for why we haven't seen much of Khloe aside from a few recent public appearances in Los Angeles, we're told the mom-to-be is spending much of her time in Cleveland that doubles as boyfriend Tristan Thompson's home base.
"She truly loves Cleveland and being with Tristan," our insider added. "Khloe feels more at peace when she is in Cleveland and away from the LA stress."
Picture Perfect / Splash News
That's not to say she doesn't miss her sisters including proud moms Kim Kardashian and Kourtney Kardashian.
We're told both ladies have been giving Khloe a lot of pregnancy tips. In fact, they are always one phone call away for any question or concern.
"She is really relying on her sisters through this pregnancy," a source shared with us. "Kourtney always shares her health tips and laughs at Khloe because she is so cautious and thinks that if she makes one wrong move that she will mess things up."
As for the bond between Khloe and Tristan, it remains strong as can be as the NBA season continues. And while they may not be hanging out with the Kardashians for each and every family gathering, there's still plenty of love both for and between this duo.
"Tristan and Khloe are attached at the hip and are a great couple together," a source shared. "Everyone in the family adores Tristan and says that this is finally ‘Khloe's match made in heaven.'"
Keeping Up With the Kardashians returns Monday, Sept. 25 at 9PM, only on E! UK & EIRE