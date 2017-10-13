Here's One Dolly Parton Secret You Definitely Didn't Know

She continues, "So I sleep you know three hours, five hours is a long night for me. And I'll take a nap during the day if I can, especially if I'm on a movie set or something. For my lunch break, I take a nap, a whole nap. And then I get up and if I've still got time to eat you know I'll do that too, but I can eat...I eat all the time, so I don't have to have a lunch break I'm always eatin' something."

Parton explains that having those extra hours has served her well over the years because she has "a lot more time than most people." She says, "That's why I accomplished so much you know 'cause I've got so much time, so I'm up more hours than most and I'm not one to waste time. So I just make the most of every minute."