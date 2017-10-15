Watching Khloe Kardashian Massage Kourtney's Bare Butt Will Be the Cherry on Top of Your Weekend

Kourtney Kardashian Gives Scott Disick Some ''Tough Love'' Over His Bad Behavior: ''I Don't Want the Kids to See Him Like This''
Many things happened on tonight's episode of Keeping Up With the Kardashians, but one moment is pleasantly burned into our brains: Khloe Kardashian and Jonathan Cheban massaging Kourtney's bare butt.
While hanging out together, the subject of cellulite came up and Khloe informed the group she recently bought a fascia blaster to rub out her marks.
"It gets rid of cellulite, you rub it on your body, it's literally the most painful [thing]. You rub this on your body really hard, but you gotta be naked," Khloe says. "You should see me naked in my bed doing this. It looks like a very weird sexual thing."
"You take your jeans off and I'll do this to you," Khloe tells Kourtney. "Got a thong just for you, Khlo," Kourt says as she takes off her jeans.
After lathering Kourt's bare butt with lotion, Khloe and Jonathan get to work. "It does not hurt whatsoever," Kourtney laughs while enjoying the rub down.
"You really have no dimples!" Khloe remarks. "No cellulite at all!" Jonathan adds.
Also on tonight's episode, Kim Kardashian battles insecurities about her body after bad paparazzi photos come out, so Khloe and Kourtney delete all the apps on her phone. Kris Jenner also bails on hanging out with Khloe and Kourtney surprises her boyfriend.
