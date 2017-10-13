Go Inside Southern Charm Star Cameran Eubanks' Nursery Before Her Baby Girl Arrives

Cameran Eubanks is ready to welcome her baby girl!

As the Southern Charm star gears up for the arrival of her first child with Jason Wimberly, E! News has obtained a sneak peek into her nursery that any young child would love to call home.

"I wanted it to be a very relaxing space and not overly girly. I started off with the paint color which is Cultured Pearl by Sherwin Williams. It's white with just a touch of pink," Cameran explained to us exclusively. "The chandelier, dresser, mirror and toy box are all from Pottery Barn Kids. I ordered my paper flowers from an Etsy Shop called AbbieLuHandmade. The woman who makes them is a young mother and it felt great to support her!"

She added, "My grandfather hand built the bookcase when I was a child and my husband sanded it and repainted it. It's very special to me. The angel painting is an original piece by a local friend and restaurant owner, Sermet Aslan. I wanted my nursery to have sentimental elements."

Cameran has also received help from Gugu Guru when selecting products for her baby girl.