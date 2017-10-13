Playboy Bunny Halloween Costumes That Are Super Sexy IRL

Part of the fun of Halloween is that you get to be someone else for a night, no?

Sure couples costumes can be cool, but let's just cut to the chase: Wearing something a little tighter and a little sexier is where the party is really at. Chances are you're not prancing around in lingerie-like getups in your daily life (more power to you if you are), and that's exactly why donning a Playboy bunny suit is so appealing.

But don't worry, the options run the gamut. Say you're hitting up your annual office party. Simply pin on a cotton tail and add ears. But if you're going to a mansion-themed rager? You better bet there's plenty of sexy looks that are just calling your name.