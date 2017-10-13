Playboy Bunny Halloween Costumes That Are Super Sexy IRL

Branded: Playboy Costumes

Part of the fun of Halloween is that you get to be someone else for a night, no?

Sure couples costumes can be cool, but let's just cut to the chase: Wearing something a little tighter and a little sexier is where the party is really at. Chances are you're not prancing around in lingerie-like getups in your daily life (more power to you if you are), and that's exactly why donning a Playboy bunny suit is so appealing.

But don't worry, the options run the gamut. Say you're hitting up your annual office party. Simply pin on a cotton tail and add ears. But if you're going to a mansion-themed rager? You better bet there's plenty of sexy looks that are just calling your name.

Branded: Playboy Costumes

Bachelor Costume

Yandy The Mansion's Bachelor Costume, $80

Branded: Playboy Costumes

Workout Playboy Bunny

Yandy Workout Playboy Bunny Costume, $65

Branded: Playboy Costumes

Playboy Racy Racer

Women's Playboy Racy Racer Costume, $30

Branded: Playboy Costumes

Sexy Playboy Bunny

Sexy Playboy Bunny Logo Costume, $60

Branded: Playboy Costumes

Bunny Kit

Bewitching Bunny Kit, $8

Branded: Playboy Costumes

Playboy Little Red Vixen

Women's Playboy Little Red Vixen Costume, $50

Branded: Playboy Costumes

Playboy Fifties Flirt

Women's Playboy Fifties Flirt Costume, $25

Branded: Playboy Costumes

Playboy Racy Referee

Women's Playboy Racy Referee Costume, $29

Branded: Playboy Costumes

Playboy Baseball Player

Women's Playboy Homerun Baseball Costume, $29

Branded: Playboy Costumes

Playboy Cupid

Women's Playboy Cupid Costume, $29

Branded: Playboy Costumes

Playboy Princess

Women's Playboy Princess Costume, $30

Branded: Playboy Costumes

Playboy Police

Women's Playboy Police Costume, $30

Branded: Playboy Costumes

Playboy Devil

Women's Playboy Devilicious Costume, $30

Branded: Playboy Costumes

Gogo Dancer

Gogo Playboy Bunny Costume, $70

Branded: Playboy Costumes

Playboy Pirate

Women's Playboy Pirate Costume, $50

Branded: Playboy Costumes

Ears + Tail

Black & White Bunny Set, $9

Branded: Playboy Costumes

Playboy Witch

Women's Playboy Witch Costume, $20

Branded: Playboy Costumes

Playboy Cheerleader

Women's Playboy Cheerleader Costume, $20

Branded: Playboy Costumes

Disco Playboy Bunny

Disco Playboy Bunny Costume, $111

Girls Next Door, here you come!

We love these products, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.

