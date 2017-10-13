Venus Williams Claims Third Driver's Negligence Contributed to Deadly Car Crash

Venus Williams believes a third driver contributed to a fatal car accident in Florida that left one man dead.
In court documents obtained by E! News, the tennis star and her lawyers claim that an unidentified individual was operating a dark color sedan type vehicle around the time of the incident.
Moments before the accident occurred, Serena's team alleges that the driver "in breach and violation of the duties owed to those on the road, completed an improper left-hand-turn in front and in violation of the right of way of the vehicle operated by Ms. Williams causing her to slow and stop in order to avoid contact."
The documents go on to state, "as a direct and proximate result of the negligence and breach of duty by the operator of the sedan, the vehicle operated by Linda A. Barson subsequently impacted the vehicle driven by Ms. Williams."
Back in June, Linda was driving her husband Jerome Barson in Palm Beach Gardens, Fla. While Linda suffered broken bones and other injuries from the car accident, her husband died two weeks later after being taken to the ICU with head trauma.
Jerome's family has since filed a wrongful death lawsuit against Venus. The athlete's attorney would later release a statement about the crash.
"Ms. Williams entered the intersection on a green light. The police report estimates that Ms. Williams was traveling at 5 miles per hour when Mrs. Barson crashed into her," her attorney Malcolm Cunningham said in a statement to E! News. "Authorities did not issue Ms. Williams with any citations or traffic violations. This is an unfortunate accident and Venus expresses her deepest condolences to the family who lost a loved one."
And when competing at Wimbledon, Venus would get emotional when she was asked about the car crash.
"There are really no words to describe how devastating," she told reporters. "I'm speechless, and I'm just…" She would proceed to leave the press conference before returning a few minutes later.
Venus has requested a trial by jury if the case continues. TMZ was first to report the new court filing.