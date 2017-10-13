Inside Mary-Kate Olsen and Olivier Sarkozy's Romantic (and Rare!) Date Night in NYC

This is something we don't see very often!

Mary-Kate Olsen and hubby Olivier Sarkozy enjoyed a romantic (and rare) date night in NYC last night. The super-private couple held hands and posed for pics while attending the "Take Home A Nude" annual auction at Sotheby's.

Olsen wore a long black coat dress and white shoes while her hubby looked dapper in a gray suit, shit and tie.

But Olsen and Sarkozy aren't the only surprising celeb couple on our radar today. 

