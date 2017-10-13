Malin Akerman Is Engaged to Actor Jack Donnelly

She said yes!
Malin Akerman is engaged to her British actor boyfriend Jack Donnelly. The 39-year-old actress just shared the exciting news on Instagram Friday.
"This sweet and loving man has stepped into our lives and stole both our hearts!" Akerman wrote to her social media followers. "I think we're gonna keep him around for a while #engaged #isaidyes #jackdonnelly #family #yes."
The pair first sparked romance rumors back in March 2017 when they were spotted packing on the PDA in Puerto Rico.
Before her relationship with 31-year-old Donnelly, Akerman was previously married to musician Roberto Zincone. The duo tied the knot in 2007 and welcomed a son Sebastian in April 2013. Later in 2013, Akerman and Zincone announced their split after six years together.
After being spotted together in March 2017, Akerman has since posted a number of pics with Donnelly on social media. And the couple couldn't look happier in the post shared Friday!
Congratulations to the couple on their engagement!