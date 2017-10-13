Scott Disick and Sofia Richie Getting Serious? Depends on Who You Ask

"She calls Scott her boyfriend and they spend as much time as they can together," the source said. "Scott likes her company because she is mature for her age and doesn't party much. She has actually been really good for him. They have traveled a lot, but they also do normal things like get coffee or go shopping. They are mellow together and just really enjoy being low key. He has spoiled her by taking her on a few amazing trips and she has loved that. They have experienced a lot together and had some fun adventures in a short time."

Scott and Sofia have not commented on the status of their relationship.