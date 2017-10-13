Disney World Is Opening Its Hotel Doors to Dogs

Mickey Mouse won't be the only one bringing his furry friend to the Walt Disney World Resorts!

Starting Oct. 15, select resorts will allow guests to bring their dogs with them to four resort hotels. Disney's Yacht Club Resort, Disney Port Orleans Resort – Riverside, Disney's Art of Animation Resort and the Cabins at Disney's Fort Wilderness Resort & Campground are the hotels participating, according to the Disney Parks website.

Guests who choose to bring their dogs must ensure that their pups are well-trained, leashed and properly vaccinated before staying at the resorts, but otherwise the Disney resorts are happy to welcome any and all furry friends.