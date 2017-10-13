Give Us Your Honest Opinion on Dynasty, The Gifted, The Mayor and 7 More New Fall Shows

Phew, we don't know about you, but we're tired.

Why? Because we've reached the end of premiere-mania, fellow couch potatoes, with a whole bunch of new shows premiering, attempting to earn a coveted slot on our DVRs. A few weeks ago, we asked you to weigh in on eight of the freshman dramas and comedies, and now, we want your honest opinion on the latest ten newbies to premiere this fall.

Some of the shows we're asking you to sound off on include The CW's glitzy Dynasty reboot, two new superhero shows (ABC's Marvel's Inhumans and Fox's The Gifted), and The Mayor.