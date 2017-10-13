Pink Gets Real About Monogamy: Sometimes You Don't Have Sex in a Year

Leave it to Pink to always tell it like it is.

In a recent interview with The Guardian, the Bad Trauma singer gave an unfiltered look into married life with husband Carey Hart

As in any relationship, Pink and Hart have gone through their fair share of ups and downs.

"There are moments where I look at [Hart] and he is the most thoughtful, logical, constant … he's like a rock. He's a good man. He's a good dad. He's just the kind of dad I thought he'd be and then some," she told The Guardian. "And then I'll look at him and go: I've never liked you. There's nothing I like about you. We have nothing in common. I don't like any of the sh-t you like. I don't ever wanna see you again. Then two weeks later I'm like, things are going so good, you guys."

She also admitted that there can sometimes be dry spells in the bedroom.

"Then you'll go through times when you haven't had sex in a year," she continued. "Is this bed death? Is this the end of it? Do I want him? Does he want me?"