Pink Gets Real About Monogamy: Sometimes You Don't Have Sex in a Year

Leave it to Pink to always tell it like it is.

In a recent interview with The Guardian, the Bad Trauma singer gave an unfiltered look into married life with husband Carey Hart

As in any relationship, Pink and Hart have gone through their fair share of ups and downs.

"There are moments where I look at [Hart] and he is the most thoughtful, logical, constant … he's like a rock. He's a good man. He's a good dad. He's just the kind of dad I thought he'd be and then some," she told The Guardian. "And then I'll look at him and go: I've never liked you. There's nothing I like about you. We have nothing in common. I don't like any of the sh-t you like. I don't ever wanna see you again. Then two weeks later I'm like, things are going so good, you guys."

She also admitted that there can sometimes be dry spells in the bedroom. 

"Then you'll go through times when you haven't had sex in a year," she continued. "Is this bed death? Is this the end of it? Do I want him? Does he want me?"

But if there's one thing the Grammy-winner knows for sure, it's that monogamy takes work—and the "Just Give Me a Reason" singer and her hubby have put in plenty of that. After tying the knot on January 7, 2006, Pink and Hart called it quits twice before finally getting back together for good.

Clearly, all of their hard work has paid off. The duo celebrated their 11th wedding anniversary in January and the couple has two wonderful children: Willow Sage Hart, 6, and Jameson Moon Hart, whom the couple welcomed in December. Hart has also supported his wife's career and even appeared in the singer's music video for "Just Like Fire." 

Check out The Guardian to read the full interview.

