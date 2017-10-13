Bill Murray Performs West Side Story Medley on The Late Show Because Why Not?

CBS
When Bill Murray makes a rare TV appearance, you know something's coming, something good.
The veteran comedy actor and Ghostbusters alum appeared on The Late Show With Stephen Colbert Thursday and performed a West Side Story medley, sampling songs featured on his and German cellist Jan Vogler's new spoken word and music album New Worlds.
Accompanied by Vogler, violinist Mira Wang and pianist Vanessa Perez, Murray sang the songs "Somewhere," "I Feel Pretty" and "America," earning massive applause as he recited the lyric from the Broadway musical version of West Side Story, "Nobody knows in America / Puerto Rico's in America!"
The performance comes amid growing frustrations by scores of Americans over President Donald Trump's handling of the ongoing crisis in the Caribbean island and U.S. territory in the aftermath of Hurricane Maria, which has killed at least 45 people and left scores of others without electricity or clean drinking water. While the U.S. leader has expressing impatience over devoting federal resources for Puerto Rico, the House of Representatives approved a new package of disaster assistance on Thursday.
Stephen Colbert has been one of Trump's most vocal critics.
In keeping up with the patriotic theme, also during the show, Murray donned a stars and stripes top hat and white patterned tux and had Vogler fire a T-shirt cannon into the crowd.
"We welcome this guy to the United States of America," the actor said.
Murray and the musicians are set to perform at Carnegie Hall on October 16.