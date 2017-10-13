Kate Hudson Recalls That Time Her Mom Goldie Hawn Crashed Her High School Party Wearing a Negligee

No teenager ever wants a parent to crash their high school party...Well, maybe with the exception of Kate Hudson.

The actress joined Jimmy Kimmel Live! on Thursday night and recalled a moment in which her mom, Goldie Hawn, crashed a party she was throwing at their house with her brother, Oliver Hudson, when they were both teenagers.

"We thought it was going to be like 20 people, but 50 of our friends were at the house," Kate dished. "We're having a blast, and all of a sudden the door flings open, and it was my mother...Everything just stopped."