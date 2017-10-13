NeNe Leakes Says She Had a "Breakdown" During Heckling Controversy

NeNe Leakes had an open conversation with her fans about that heckling controversy and being fired from "The Great Xscape Tour."

The Real Housewives of Atlanta star was released from the tour after she told a heckler at one of her standup shows that she hoped the heckler was raped by an Uber driver on her ride home. In a recent Instagram video, Leakes told her fans she had a "breakdown."

"A lot of people know me as NeNe who's laughing and talking," she said. "A lot of people don't know me as NeNe who, you know, would have a breakdown—a moment."

However, she let her fans know that she was doing OK.

"Trust and believe me guys, I'm so OK." she said. "I'm in a great place today. I can't say that I've been in a great place these last few days, but I am so OK. I am so OK with everything."

Leakes then recounted the incident and apologized to her fans.

"I never imagined ever ever ever stepping on stage and somebody screaming out 'Go kill yourself' to me. It literally took me somewhere else. I have apologized. I have let it go."

She also got a little emotional when she thanked her fans for all of the text messages, flowers and social media support she received after the firing.

"Thank you guys. Thank you so much," she said, getting teary-eyed. "Thank you. I am blessed and I am overwhelmed. I appreciate all the love."