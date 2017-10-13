Miles Teller's Fiancée Was All of Us Before He Finally Popped the Question

Miles Teller's fiancée Keleigh Sperry may be engaged to one of Hollywood's "It Guys" right now, but that doesn't mean she's not just like us when it comes to freaking out about relationship stuff...
As you likely know, Teller proposed to his longtime girlfriend in August, popping the question while on an African safari—so romantic, right? But even he admits he had Sperry tricked in the months leading up to that moment.
Stopping by Live! With Kelly and Ryan, Teller revealed he took Sperry on a trip for their four-year anniversary in May, which she figured would come with a proposal...but it didn't.
"I was starting to feel bad," he confessed. "It was like our four-year anniversary, and I said, 'It's going to be a surprise, pack a bag, and we're going to bring Bugsy,' which is our little French bulldog."
He continued, "As the days are going on, I could tell something was off. At one point, she started hysterically laughing at all these things, and, yeah, I didn't propose to her during that trip. That crushed her. She was like, 'Why would you tell us to bring Bugsy?!'"
He admitted, "She thought that was mean-spirited, that was cruel on my part."
LOL! Sorry Teller, we'll have to side with her on that one!
But despite the slight snafu, Teller ended up pulling a super romantic proposal out of his hat.
He joined The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon earlier this week and dished even more details about the special moment.
"[We were] on a safari in Africa," he said. "I don't know if I'd recommend it. It was beautiful and everything, but we're doing kind of an impromptu shoot as our game guide is putting down his gun for a second, and there's elephants coming in."
He revealed they did take the risk and got out of the jeep to take photos.
"If the girl wants photos, you have to get out of the jeep," he said. "I was like, 'I've come this far!'"
He went on to describe how he had a rose tied to a tree with a note nearby one of their coffee breaks on the safari, which didn't come off as super romantic at first.
"She sees the flower and she thought somebody had died," Teller laughed. "She thought it was an in memoriam type of thing."
Luckily, things took a turn once she finally got to the tree and read his note, which had their anniversary date on it as well as the date they got engaged.
"I said, 'Well, this was the first day I asked you to be my girlfriend, and today was the last day you woke up as my girlfriend."
Are you gushing yet? Because it gets better...
"She watches the Bachelorette and stuff," Teller explained. "So she felt like she had won because she had the final rose."
Too cute!